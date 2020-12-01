ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A woman has been charged with murder in the deaths of her newborn twins in north St. Louis County.

Officers were called at 7:29 a.m. on Jan. 8 to the 2100 block of Rountree Drive, which is near Interstate 270 and Lewis and Clark Boulevard. St. Louis County police officers arrived to find two newborns, a boy and a girl, dead at the scene.

The mother, 25-year-old Maya Caston, was the one who called police. She told officers she unexpectedly went into labor and the infants were stillborn.

As officers continued to investigate, police said it was determined the babies were carried full term and neither were stillborn.

According to charging documents, Caston gave birth to the twins between Jan. 6 and Jan. 8—up to two days before she called police.

‘She covered their mouths and noses with a towel and blanket, concealed them, and failed to seek medical attention. Both babies died as a result,’ the probable cause statement reads.

Caston was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of abuse or neglect of a child. She’s being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond. A 10% payment of the bond will not be allowed.

