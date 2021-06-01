Stabbing near Ayers and Tarlton St. sends one woman to the hospital, one to jail

A fight between two females broke out before 8 p.m. near the Ayers Event Center, according to police.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police were called out to the scene on Ayers and Tarlton Street near the Ayers Event Center for a fight between two females around 7:51 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the fight led to one woman being stabbed. The victim, who has not be identified, was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police. She is expected to be OK.

The other woman involved has been arrested. There's no word on the identity of that female tonight.

This is a developing story. Stick with 3News as we learn more.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.