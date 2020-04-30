BEEVILLE, Texas — Some tense moments in Beeville, TX, today during a police standoff with an armed suspect. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 500 block of South Tyler St.

Police say a man and woman were seen walking away from a vehicle crash. The two reportedly walked to a nearby mobile home where shots were fired. Police surrounded the home and called in a crisis response team. The man came out around 1 p.m. and was arrested and taken to Bee County Jail.

