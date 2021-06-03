14 migrants busted at a 'stash house' in Jim Wells County

As deputies investigated, several undocumented migrants ran out of the building, fleeing the scene in two vehicles.

JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas — What began as a report about a stolen vehicle led deputies out to a storage building housing multiple migrants in Jim Wells County.

It was on Monday when deputies along with Orange Grove police responded to the area in question near County Road 314.

As they were investigating, several undocumented migrants ran out of the building, fleeing the scene in two vehicles.

Officers were able to recover one of the trucks, which happened to be stolen out of the Houston area.

14 migrants were taken into custody by Border Patrol. According to the JWC Sheriff's Office, this is the second so-called stash house they've come across in the last month.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.