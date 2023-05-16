Former Texas teacher charged in death of his 3-month-old baby

Steven Luke Maglitto told deputies he was having a "nervous breakdown" and said he could "see things" and hear God talking to him, according to HCSO.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Katy man, who is a former teacher, is behind bars after he was accused of hitting his 3-month-old daughter against a blunt object last month. The baby died.

Steven Luke Maglitto, 38, is charged with injury to a child and is being held on a $200,000 bond.

WARNING: Contains details that some may find disturbing.

According to a police report obtained by KHOU 11 News, Maglitto called 911 on April 27 and said the baby needed medical attention. HCSO investigators said they found Maglitto holding his bruised and battered daughter outside their Katy home on Penmark Lane on April 27.

The baby was unresponsive and was airlifted in critical condition with severe head trauma. She didn't survive. Deputies at the scene said they saw a large contusion on the child's forehead and visible bruising on her ears, arms, and legs, prosecutors said Monday. An autopsy revealed she had a skull fracture and brain swelling that caused her death.

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies said after the baby was taken from him, Maglitto lay on the ground and apologized. He told them he couldn't remember what happened but then said, ''Trust God, everything will be OK.''

During questioning, Maglitto told deputies he had taken "a small hit of marijuana." He said he was having a "nervous breakdown" and said he could "see things" and hear God talking to him, according to HCSO. He denied hurting his daughter and said the kids had been "amazing" that day.

Maglitto's sister told investigators that she went to the home earlier that day after he called and told her the baby wasn't feeling well. She said the infant appeared to be OK but her brother mentioned his living will so she was concerned about leaving the baby and a 4-year-old alone with him.

"Since she felt as if he was acting weird, the kids were OK but she felt like he shouldn’t be alone with the kids," the judge said in court Monday night.

The sister told investigators that Maglitto got mad and accused her of trying to take his kids. She left and called his wife to alert her. She also went to the home to check on her children but said they were OK and left.

Maglitto told them he was a teacher for 10 years but had recently quit because he couldn't handle the stress.

Maglitto has been treated for mental health issues in the past and is currently receiving mental health services, the judge said.