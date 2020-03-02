DALLAS — Updated at 11:01 p.m. with information from Louisiana state police.

A Dallas Fire-Rescue ambulance has been recovered by Louisiana state police after a woman stole it and drove it across state lines Sunday afternoon, Dallas Fire-Rescue said Sunday.

The ambulance was stolen from Fire Station 53, located at 1407 John West Road in east Dallas. Medics discovered the truck was missing when they were assigned to a 911 call and realized the truck was not there.

Dallas Fire-Rescue was able to track the ambulance as it headed east on Interstate 20 out of Texas toward Bossier City in Louisiana.

The driver, 19-year-old Kendall Tyson of Dallas, failed to stop and then led Louisiana police on a high-speed chase that ended in Bossier Parush when slow traffic stopped the ambulance.

Tyson was taken into custody without incident around 5:45 p.m., Louisiana officials said.

Tyson was booked into Bossier Maximum jail and arrested on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, aggravated flight, resisting by false information, misrepresentation during booking, driving while intoxicated and no driver’s license.

Dallas officials say they are in the process of figuring out what exactly happened that allowed the ambulance to be stolen in the first place and are working to get the ambulance back to Dallas as soon as possible.

