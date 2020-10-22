Aransas Pass: Police searching for suspects who hotwired, stole truck from a home in Rockport

In the surveillance video released by police, the suspects are seen breaking into the truck and leaving with it in minutes.

ROCKPORT, Texas — Just before midnight on October 3, video surveillance released by The Aransas Pass Police Department via Facebook captured a truck being stolen from a home on Business Hwy 35 in Rockport.

In the video, a vehicle arrives to the home at approximately 11:44 p.m. Two suspects are seen breaking into the truck, hotwiring it and leaving with it by 11:48 p.m.

Description of stolen truck:

1999 Ford F-350 Flat Bed

License Plate Number: BHT3568

If you have any information that could help lead to an arrest, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers Tips

Contact Tri-County Crime Stoppers to make an anonymous tip if you or someone you know has information about this case. Police say if your tip leads to an arrest, you can earn a cash reward.

The moment the suspects arrived to the home.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.