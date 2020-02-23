WASHINGTON D.C., DC — What began as a string of shootings in a matter of minutes late Saturday afternoon continued on throughout the weekend into Sunday afternoon.

According to D.C. Police, there were a total of seven shootings across the District.

Two Northwest teenagers were killed in a triple shooting in the Brightwood neighborhood of Northwest, according to D.C. police.

Police identified the teen victims as 17-year-old Wilfredo Torres and 16-year-old Jamie Zelaya.

Police said an adult female was also shot in the triple shooting and was treated for nonlife threatening injuries.

“It appears to be a targeted shooting,” D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said. “We do not have a motive at this time.”

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser was at the shooting scene Saturday night and said a lot of people are concerned about what happened.

“We're very concerned I know the police are going to be aggressively investigating,” Bowser said. “We need any and all help that we can get, we are in a lovely neighborhood and we know that a lot of people are concerned about what happened here tonight.”

Police said eleven other people were injured in shootings over the weekend.

It started when police said an adult was shot in the 2500 block of Elvans Rd. SE at 4:18 p.m.

At 4:23 p.m. police said an adult was shot in the 3800 block of Minnesota Ave NE. Police released this photo of a suspect that could connect to that shooting.

D.C. police released this photo of a suspect they said could be connected to the shooting off of Minnesota Avenue NE.

At 5:02 p.m. police said there was a triple shooting in the 6000 block of 13th Street NW.

MPD said there was a shooting at 8:16 p.m. in the 3800 block of New Hampshire Ave NW, police said Sunday an adult male was shot but conscious and breathing.

At 2:06 a.m. MPD tweeted about a shooting in the 2900 block of MLK Avenue SE. Police said Sunday that an adult male was shot, but conscious and breathing.

MPD tweeted at 3:47 a.m. about a shooting at 519 51st St. NE and said an adult male was shot in the leg, but conscious and breathing.

D.C. Police are investigating a seventh weekend shooting on Sunday in the 200 block of Okie Street NE. Police said three males were shot, but conscious and breathing.

“It’s too much. It’s just too much,” Eric Clark said. Clark lives in the Brightwood neighborhood of Northwest where the triple shooting happened.

MPD said they are continuing to investigate the shootings.

