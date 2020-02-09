x
Crime

Surveillance video shows man believed to be involved in 3 robberies in Corpus Christi; Police are asking the public for help in identifying the man.

Investigators with the Corpus Christi Police Department are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect who is believed to be involved in at least three aggravated robberies, according to CCPD. 

On August 28, officers were called out to a robbery for a business in the 5000 block of Everhart. Police say a man displayed a handgun and demanded money from the employee at that business.  

Surveillance video shows man believed to be involved in 3 robberies in Corpus Christi

The suspect was then able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police. They describe the suspect as a Hispanic male, 35-45 years of age, approximately 5’07”, 250-275 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

According to police, the suspect was seen wearing a white button up shirt with a white muscle shirt underneath, blue jean shorts and a white ball cap.  

The suspect was also seen getting into a black in color 2-door Honda, police say.

If you can identify the suspect or person of interest, or have any additional information about these crimes, call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the information online here.

Crime Stoppers guarantees to keep your identity anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, it could earn you a cash reward of up to $2,500.