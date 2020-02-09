Surveillance video shows man believed to be involved in 3 robberies in Corpus Christi; Police are asking the public for help in identifying the man.

According to police, the suspect was seen wearing a white button up shirt with a white muscle shirt underneath, blue jean shorts and a white ball cap.

Investigators with the Corpus Christi Police Department are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect who is believed to be involved in at least three aggravated robberies, according to CCPD.

On August 28, officers were called out to a robbery for a business in the 5000 block of Everhart. Police say a man displayed a handgun and demanded money from the employee at that business.

The suspect was then able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police. They describe the suspect as a Hispanic male, 35-45 years of age, approximately 5’07”, 250-275 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

The suspect was also seen getting into a black in color 2-door Honda, police say.

If you can identify the suspect or person of interest, or have any additional information about these crimes, call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the information online here.