Surveillance video shows thieves breaking into multiple vehicles in Ingleside

INGLESIDE, Texas — The Ingleside Police Department is hoping the public can help identify the people responsible for breaking into more than two dozen vehicles this week.

Police have released surveillance video showing where thieves broke into at least 24 vehicles at 13 different homes on Tuesday night.

Police said the crime spree stretched into the early morning hours on Wednesday and additional reports are still being made.

One video in particular shows the suspects going into a garage at one point.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 800-245-TIPS.

