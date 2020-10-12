x
Suspect arrested in shooting death of Dallas rapper Mo3, police say

Dallas police arrested 22-year-old Kewon Dontrell White on a murder charge.

Police have arrested the suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of Dallas rapper Mo3 in November, officials said.

Kewon Dontrell White, 22, was arrested Wednesday on a firearms charge and was taken into federal custody. Dallas police officials said White will face a murder charge in connection with the death of Mo3. 

Police said around noon on Nov. 11, 28-year-old Melvin A. Noble, better known as rapper Mo3, was driving northbound on Interstate 35E near Illinois Avenue and Clarendon Drive when he was shot and killed by a suspect who fled in a black Chevy Camero.

A week later, officials sent out the photos of the suspect, asking for the public's help identifying the suspect.

Police said during the course of the investigation, White was identified by a witness as the suspect. An arrest warrant was issued on Tues. Dec. 8.

Around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9 police said White was taken into custody.

Credit: Dallas County Sheriff's Office
Previous mugshot of Kewon Dontrell White, 22, from earlier this year.

