Suspect arrested in shooting death of Dallas rapper Mo3, police say

Dallas police arrested 22-year-old Kewon Dontrell White on a murder charge.

Police have arrested the suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of Dallas rapper Mo3 in November, officials said.

Kewon Dontrell White, 22, was arrested Wednesday on a firearms charge and was taken into federal custody. Dallas police officials said White will face a murder charge in connection with the death of Mo3.

Police said around noon on Nov. 11, 28-year-old Melvin A. Noble, better known as rapper Mo3, was driving northbound on Interstate 35E near Illinois Avenue and Clarendon Drive when he was shot and killed by a suspect who fled in a black Chevy Camero.

A week later, officials sent out the photos of the suspect, asking for the public's help identifying the suspect.

Police said during the course of the investigation, White was identified by a witness as the suspect. An arrest warrant was issued on Tues. Dec. 8.