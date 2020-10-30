Suspect arrested, charged with Capital Murder for death of teen girl found dead overnight

Police say this was not a random act of violence and the parties involved were known to each other.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police have arrested 17-year-old Jose Garcia, who is now facing a Capital Murder charge, following the shooting death of a teenage girl overnight.

Police say this was not a random act of violence and the parties involved were known to each other.

At 2:50 a.m. on Friday, October 30, a teenage girl was found dead overnight in her home, officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department said.

Police have identified the victim as 14-year-old Beatrice Nieto. According to the Nueces County Medical Examiner’s Office, 14-year-old Beatrice Nieto’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.

This is still an active investigation and no other details are expected to be released now. If you have any information pertaining to this murder, call the Corpus Christi Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 361-886-2840.