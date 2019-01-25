DALLAS — UPDATE 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27:

Dallas Police have arrested one suspect in the shooting death of 18-year-old Joseph Pintucci and is asking for the public's help in finding two other suspects.

Rene Eduardo Montanez Jr., 23, has been charged with capital murder for his role in the killing of Pintucci, Dallas Police said Sunday.

According to the arrest affidavit, Montanez and two other Hispanic males met up with Pintucci around 10:02 p.m. Thursday on the second floor of a parking garage at The Shops at Park Lane for a drug deal.

The affidavit states that "[Pintucci] had been communicating with one of the suspects through a messaging app...to set up the sale of some drugs."

Pintucci was sitting in his car with two other people when Montanez and two other suspects came up to Pintucci's car, pulled out guns and demanded the drugs, according to the affidavit.

After stealing the drugs, one of the suspects — not Montanez, according to the two witnesses who were with Pintucci in the car — shot Pintucci at 10:05 p.m and then ran away, according to the affidavit.

Another witness who was not in the car told police the suspects were laughing as they ran away.

The two witnesses inside the car with Pintucci later identified Montanez as one of the potential suspects. They also provided police with a recollection of the shooter for a police sketch.

Dallas Police arrested Montanez at 11:40 p.m. Saturday. He was taken to police headquarters to be interviewed by homicide detectives, where he denied his involvement in the crime, police said.

Montanez was then taken to Dallas County Lew Sterrett Jail and charged with capital murder. He is still in jail with a $500,000 bond.

A search of Dallas County records show that Montanez's previous offenses include driving with an invalid license and driving while intoxicated.

Dallas Police are asking anyone with information about this crime to contact Detective Jeffrey Loeb at 214-671-3702 or via email at jeffrey.loeb@dallascityhall.com. Refer to case no. 016424-2019.

Earlier:

Dallas police are asking for the public's help after an 18-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday night inside a car in a parking garage at The Shops at Park Lane.

The Dallas Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Joseph Pintucci.

“A lot of people called him by his last name – Pintucci – that’s how people knew him,” said Bradley Evans, who had gone to school with the victim at Highland Park High School. "The first thing people noticed about him was his voice. He’d walk into a room and he’d say something, and everyone would turn and look because he had this booming, loud cheerful voice.”

The Highland Park school district confirmed Pintucci was a student in their district but transferred out last year.

He was currently enrolled at Evolution Academy Charter School in Richardson, where teachers on Friday said he was looking forward to prom and graduation.

According to police, officers responding to a shooting call just after 10 p.m. found the teen with an apparent gunshot wound slumped over the front driver side seat of a white 2002 sedan.

WFAA

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and took Pintucci to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas, where he died from his injuries.

"I mean I guess the most important thing about him was he was just so selfless," Evans said. "He's one of the most loyal people I've ever met."

Officers interviewed witnesses but are actively searching for the suspect and did not indicate what the motive behind the murder might have been.

Anyone with information pertaining to the shooting is asked to call detective Jeffrey Loeb at 214-671-3702 and reference case No. 7751.

Tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers, which will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment. Crime Stoppers can be reached at 214-373-TIPS (8477).

"If you saw anything or have any idea who might have done this, please please come forward," Evans said. "We’re all holding our breath, hoping whoever did this can be brought to justice, because it’s not right that he’s gone and there’s people walking around that capable of taking an 18-year-old kid out of this world. It’s really sad."