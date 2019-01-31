CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Aransas Pass police are hoping the public can help them identify a man who broke into the Charlie Marshall Funeral Home and burglarized two vending machines back on Dec. 8, 2018.

Security footage from the funeral home was released Thursday on the Aransas Pass Police Department's website. Calling him the "Doritos Bandit", police said the suspect got away with a small amount of cash but "left several thousands of dollars worth of damage."

The footage includes three clips -- one showing the suspect vehicle, another showing the suspect breaking into two vending machines, and the other showing the suspect making his getaway.

If you recognize this suspect or have any information about this crime, please call the Aransas Pass Police Department at 361-758-5224.