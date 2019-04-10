CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — U.S. Marshals have located and arrested 42-year-old Noe Rinche for the murder of 41-year-old Greta Moya.

Rinche was initially arrested for suspicion of murder and aggravated assault of a deadly weapon back in April of 2018.

Moya was shot in the stomach while sitting inside her vehicle near the Wendy's on the 4100 block of Ayers Street. Moya died at the scene as her passenger called the police for help.

Rinche is said to be the ex-boyfriend of Moya and had been following her the night of April 11.

Crystal Mata was also arrested for the shooting of Moya but was the only one charged with the murder at the time.

3News has learned that on Sept. 30, an arrest warrant for murder was issued for Rinche.

Rinche was found in a town in the 14000 block of Allamanda and was taken into custody. Rinche is being held on a $5,000 bond.

Mata was indicted for murder and assault with a deadly weapon and is currently awaiting trial.

