CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A suspect accused of murdering a man outside a convenience store last month has been granted a bond reduction.

23-year-old John Martinez was shot outside a gas station at Weber Road and SPID on July 31. Police said Martinez and the suspect, 23-year-old Daniel Adame, got into a fight. Adame then pulled out a gun and fired.

Adame reportedly left the scene initially but later turned himself in to authorities.

Adame's bond was set at $1 million, however, a judge Wednesday morning agreed to reduce that to $50,000.

