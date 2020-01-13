CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police said a suspect is in custody as they investigate a shooting homicide that took place Sunday night in the 600 block of Meuly Street.

It was around 10:30 p.m. Sunday when the Corpus Christi Police Department dispatched officers that location in response to reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived at the scene they found a 52-year-old man dead from an apparent gunshot wound along with another victim, a 26-year-old male who was not shot but had sustained injuries.

The victim was identified Monday by the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office as 52-year-old David Sanchez.

Police said there had been some kind of disturbance earlier in the night that resulted in the shooting. While they were investigating the shooting, officers located a male subject in the 700 block of Francesca Street and determined that he was a suspect. He was also injured.

Both the suspect and the injured 26-year-old male victim were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said the case is still under investigation. If you have any information regarding this crime, call the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2600.

