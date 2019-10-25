CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The U.S. Attorney's Office reports that a 19-year-old Corpus Christi resident has been charged with making threats against Grant Middle School.

Nathaniel Salinas made his first appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jason B. Libby in a federal court yesterday, October 24.

Salinas posted a message on Facebook back on October 9, threatening people at the middle school, specifically mentioning a Spanish teacher.

Salinas then followed the comment with an abbreviation for "just joking".

"Salinas made the comments in response to another user who indicated problems with the Corpus Christi Independent School District (CCISD)", stated the United States Department of Justice.

After police intercepted the threat Salinas made, authorities placed Grant Middle School on lockdown for the safety of both students and parents.

Salinas faces up to five years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine if convicted.





