DRISCOLL, Texas — The man behind a wild tractor chase in Driscoll, Texas, Tuesday remains in the Nueces County Jail without bond for aggravated assault of a peace officer and evading arrest.

According to police, 45-year-old Alan Baade had an existing felony charge for stalking out of Nueces County, which carries a $15,000.

However, he was not granted bond for charges from an incident Tuesday. Police said he dragged an officer with his John Deere tractor and fled to a field off Highway 77 in Driscoll, Texas.

The pursuit was caught on camera by 3News.

Eventually, after an hour-long chase, Baade was taken into custody and transported to the Neuces County Jail.