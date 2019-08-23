ROBSTOWN, Texas — A Nueces County Precinct 5 constable made a startling discovery just after midnight Friday when he found a shooting victim on the frontage road of Highway 77 near the Nueces County Fair Grounds.

The Robstown Police Department was immediately called in to assist in an investigation.

According to officials, the shooting happened around midnight at the Four Aces Saloon & Sweepstakes bar located in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue near Industrial Boulevard. The victim in the shooting reportedly drove to a Whataburger following the shooting, and soon after the Precinct 5 constable found him.

Robstown police said they detained a suspect in the shooting but no arrests have been made.

