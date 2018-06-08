PORTLAND, Texas (Kiii News) — Update: Seth Wolf has been captured by police in Corpus Christi.

The Portland Police Department is still searching for the suspect in a home invasion that happened last week. He was identified by authorities Monday.

Police said Seth Wolf is wanted on several felony warrants, including one for aggravated robbery.

According to police, it was around 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 31, when Wolf entered a woman's residence with a gun and first tried to tie her up, but then found her car keys and demanded a ride to Corpus Christi. However, when they went outside Wolf noticed police were already nearby.

Police said Wolf ran back through the residence and out the back door to get away.

Wolf is known to police as a gang member and is considered armed and dangerous.

"Getting this break from the Corpus Christi Police Department, from their gang unit, is going to be very helpful so we can get him arrested and bring closure to this case," Portland Police Chief Mark Cory said.

Portland police said they do not believe Wolf is still in the area, but if you have any information that can lead to his arrest, call them at 361-777-4444.

