PORTLAND, Texas — The Portland Police Department said they have finally found the man they believe is responsible for a string of robberies targeting banks and credit unions in Portland, Texas.

It turns out, their suspect is not just wanted for three robberies in Portland, but for seven other bank robberies in Austin as well.

40-year-old Marcus Shade of Victoria, Texas, was arrested in Victoria in connection with three robberies in Portland dating back to November, along with seven in the Austin area. The latest robbery happened Monday afternoon at the Gulf Coast Federal Credit Union in Portland.

Portland Police Chief Mark Corey said investigators have linked Shade to a robbery at the IBC Bank there earlier this month off Highway 181 and Northshore Boulevard, where he handed a bank teller a note saying he had a gun and demanded money before running away.

Both robberies were identical to a bank robbery that happened at the Prosperity Bank in Portland back in November.

"In addition to that, Austin PD has three warrants for bank robberies that have occurred there, and they are getting four more for the same individual for a total of seven bank robberies in Austin. And three here in Portland," Corey said. "In addition to that, he's also wanted for aggravated assault."

Shade is being held by the Portland Police Department for questioning. He will then be booked into the San Patricio County Jail on a $1 million bond.

