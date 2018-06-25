UPDATE: Corpus Christi police reported Wednesday that 62-year-old Marcus Allen Brown was found deceased in Pleasanton, Texas.

A warrant was issued Monday afternoon for the arrest of 62-year-old Marcus Allen Brown, who police said robbed a bank in the 2600 block of Rodd Field Road.

Brown is described as standing five-foot 11 and weighing about 220 pounds. He has gray or white hair and blue eyes.

Brown is accused of robbing the Gulf Coast Federal Credit Union Friday afternoon.

Employees there reported a man in a brown straw cowboy hat had robbed the bank and got away on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The Bomb Squad had to be called to the scene to investigate an item he left behind before police could investigate the robbery.

If you have any information regarding Brown's whereabouts, please call the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2600.

