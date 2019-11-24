HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who shot his family member overnight Sunday at an apartment complex in north Harris County.

A Harris County deputy was actually at the apartment complex in the 14800 block of Crosswinds investigating a separate family disturbance when he heard three gunshots come from a nearby unit.

The deputy went to see what was going on and found a man shot three times.

The gunman was nowhere to be found.

After further investigation, deputies learned the shooting victim was shot by his family member, who is still on the run. The victim is in critical condition at the hospital.

Deputies said family members are cooperating and they hope to catch the suspect soon.

