Suspect shooter in custody after call to Calallen Walmart

Authorities were called to the Walmart in Calallen, where after investigation police found the suspect was NOT an active shooter.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to a Facebook post from the Corpus Christi Police Department authorities responded to an incident regarding a suspect with a gun.

The suspect is currently in custody, and authorities have not linked the individual to any other suspects.

Police and detectives are currently investigating the situation to see what happened. 3News will keep you updated as the situation unfolds.

