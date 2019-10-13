GALVESTON, Texas — The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office along with the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Galveston police officer.
On Saturday at about 8:30 p.m., the officer was called to a disturbance in the 2900 block of Sunny Lane. The officer came across the suspect’s vehicle leaving the scene and attempted to get the suspect to stop, but he refused.
The suspect led the officer on a brief chase until he crashed into a ditch on the side of a road near 9 Mile Road and Stewart Road.
After the crash, the suspect got out of the vehicle and at that point the officer shot the suspect.
Officers on scene rendered aid until paramedics arrived and transported him to UTMB. His condition is stable.
The officer was not injured. He has been placed on administrative leave, according to Galveston PD.
Check back for updates.
