HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A suspect was wounded after he pulled a gun on a sheriff’s deputy in northwest Harris County overnight.

This happened just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Beaver Bend Road.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy tried to pull over a suspect vehicle for speeding, however, the car came to a rolling stop and a male passenger bailed out of the vehicle. The female driver took off in the car and remains at large.

A short foot chase ensued with the male passenger who then pulled a gun on the deputy, investigators said..

Fearing for his life, the deputy, a five-year veteran, fired multiple shots wounding the suspect in his lower body multiple times.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital and then moved to an intensive care unit. He is expected to survive.

Deputies said the suspect was shot in the leg after he fired at a deputy. A tourniquet was applied and the suspect was transported to a local hospital.

They added that drugs and a gun were recovered at the scene.

The deputy was not injured in the incident.

