HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A suspect was wounded after he pulled a gun on a sheriff’s deputy in northwest Harris County overnight.
This happened just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Beaver Bend Road.
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy tried to pull over a suspect vehicle for speeding, however, the car came to a rolling stop and a male passenger bailed out of the vehicle. The female driver took off in the car and remains at large.
A short foot chase ensued with the male passenger who then pulled a gun on the deputy, investigators said..
Fearing for his life, the deputy, a five-year veteran, fired multiple shots wounding the suspect in his lower body multiple times.
The suspect was transported to a local hospital and then moved to an intensive care unit. He is expected to survive.
They added that drugs and a gun were recovered at the scene.
The deputy was not injured in the incident.
