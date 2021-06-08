California mom wanted for murder of 7-year-old son arrested in Denver

Las Vegas authorities could not initially identify the boy who was found dead near a trail on May 28.

LAS VEGAS — A California woman who is a suspect in the death of her 7-year-old son was arrested in Denver early Tuesday morning by the Denver Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force led by the FBI.

Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, 35, will be booked into a Denver-area jail for one count of open murder pending extradition to Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police (LVMPD) were looking for Rodriguez in connection with the death of her son Liam Husted.

Hikers found the boy's body on May 28 off a trail in Mountain Springs off State Route 160 between Las Vegas and rural Pahrump. Authorities could not initially identify the boy, and several days after he was found released artist renderings of him and offered a $10,000 reward.

Rodriguez, who is from San Jose, California, was previously seen on May 31 at a Denver-area hotel. She was seen driving a blue 2007 Dodge Caliber with California license plate 6WLH211 in Colorado, the Facebook post says.

She was wanted on a murder warrant. Authorities have not said how the boy died. Anyone with information should call the LVMPD homicide section at (702) 828-3521.

