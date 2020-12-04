HOUSTON — *We've chosen to blur the suspect's face as it is unclear if he is a minor or would be charged as an adult.*

Houston firefighters spent about 45 minutes Saturday night rescuing a man who was stuck inside of a pipe on the roof of a business in the Gulfton area.

A witness told KHOU 11 News that he was walking his dog around the building in the 6200 block of Evergreen Street when he heard someone yelling for help.

The witness said he walked all around the building but couldn't find the person yelling. He eventually noticed the yelling was coming from the roof and when he climbed up, he found a man stuck in a pipe.

The witness said the man told him someone was chasing him and trying to kill him.

The witness called 911 and soon afterward, firefighters arrived on scene and used a rescue truck and a ladder truck to free the man from the pipe. It's unknown how long he was up there.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries and the Houston Police Department took him into custody.

This investigation is ongoing.

