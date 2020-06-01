CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CCPD detectives are looking for the shooter or shooters responsible for firing several rounds into two west side homes. Police arrived at Dunbar street near Greenwood to find the homes riddled with bullets. No one was inside the homes when police were on scene, but a woman was reported to have gone to Christus Spohn Shoreline with a neck wound. It is not known if her injury is related to this shooting.

If you have any information on this incident, please call 361-886-2600. You do not have to provide your name.