HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Several suspects were taken into custody after a shootout left one DPS investigator injured in north Harris County Tuesday night.

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety say two special agents were investigating a carjacking when they heard shots at an apartment complex located in the 300 block of North Vista Drive.

#BREAKING DPS investigator shot during a shootout at an apartment complex in North Harris County, two people have been detained, one is barricade inside, sources tell me. #khou11 — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) September 12, 2018

One of the DPS special agents, who entered the apartment complex grounds in his vehicle, was injured when he was either struck by a gunfire or shrapnel, officials said. His injury was non life-threatening and was treated at the scene.

Another DPS special agent returned fire at the suspects. The suspects then fled the scene and barricaded themselves in an apartment at the complex.

Here's the scene on North Vista, in North Harris County. Dozens of law enforcement officers on scene, and a DPS helicoper is above. It’s unclear if anyone is inside with the barricaded suspect. SWAT is arriving now. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/w89NBuhfbl — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) September 12, 2018

They were later detained. One of the suspects was injured by gunfire and transported to Northwest Medical Center.

© 2018 KHOU