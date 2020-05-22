INGLESIDE, Texas — Ingleside Police Department is looking for additional information surrounding a death that occurred on May 2.

According to Ingleside PD, 47-year-old Lorna Carman was found dead in the passenger seat of her gray Ford Fiesta, while parked at her residence.

Officials said Detectives have retrieved video from other homes in the area that showed someone driving Carman's vehicle in the direction of Avenue A on Morgan Lane to her residence in the 1500 block of Morgan Lane.

Police said someone drove Carman's vehicle to her residence and then got into a dark colored pickup truck and drove away.

"We will not rest until we determine how Lorna died, and who was involved in bringing her body back to her residence for her family to find," Ingleside PD said.

Ingleside PD is asking for your help in this investigation:



Did you see Lorna Carman on Friday evening (5/1) or Saturday morning (5/2)?

Do you know who she may have been with Friday evening or Saturday morning?

If you have ANY information on this case you are asked to call the Ingleside Police Department at 361-776-2531. Or you can leave an anonymous tip at www.p3tips.com/437 or by calling 800-245-TIPS (8477).

