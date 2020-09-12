Anne Frank Memorial in Boise vandalized with swastika stickers

The pro-Nazi symbol was put up at several locations within the memorial.

BOISE, Idaho — A popular human rights memorial in Boise was vandalized overnight Tuesday with stickers depicting pro-Nazi symbols.

The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights said stickers with swastika symbols were placed throughout the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial in Downtown Boise overnight on Tuesday.

The signs read "We are everywhere."

In a Facebook post on Wednesday morning, the Wassmuth Center said "I fear for what is happening to our community."

The center later posted, "The Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial was built as a physical statement of our shared values. One of those values includes standing up to confront hate."

The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights was founded in 1996 and opened the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial in Boise in 2002.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and this article will be updated when further information is made available.