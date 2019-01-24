CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department's SWAT team was called to a downtown apartment complex Thursday after a tenant barged into another person's apartment and tried to abduct a child.

It happened just before 2 p.m. at a complex at the corner of Mann and North Water streets.

According to police, they had received reports that a man in his 30s had entered a woman's apartment while she was in the shower. She came out to confront him and found the man trying to take her niece. She managed to get the child back and immediately called police.

Witnesses told police they heard screams coming from the apartment before seeing the man going to the rooftop bell tower. Fearing the suspect was armed, police surrounded the area and alerted residents of the situation.

SWAT team officers were deployed and, after making their way up the stairs and ladder leading to the bell tower, were able to make verbal contact with the suspect.

After a brief exchange, the suspect complied with authorities and surrendered without resistance. Police said he was checked out at the scene to determine if he needed medical attention.

CCPD Asst. Chief Mark Schauer said the man lived in that apartment complex with his girlfriend and another female, and that the incident had begun as a case of family violence. There had been a disturbance at the suspect's apartment between him and his girlfriend before the attempted abduction occurred.

"The outcome was him just kind of going ballistic and running down the hall, and going into somebody else's apartment," Schauer said.

Schauer said the female tenant of the apartment he had gone into said he was asking the child who she wanted to go with, as though the child belonged to him.

According to Schauer, the suspect had a history of family violence in another state and had been on their radar.

Schauer said the suspect will be offered medical attention if he says he needs it, but he will still face multiple charges, including an assault on his girlfriend from Wednesday night.

"We are going to ask for an enormous bond on him to protect that victim," Schauer said. "That victim is scared to death of him. Absolutely terrified."