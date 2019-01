CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department SWAT team has been called to the scene of a potential abduction that happened just before 2 p.m. Thursday at a downtown apartment complex.

Witnesses at the complex, located at the corner of Mann and North Water streets, said they heard a woman screaming and saw a man taking a child up to the rooftop gazebo.

SWAT team officers have been deployed and officers have blocked off the area with yellow crime scene tape.