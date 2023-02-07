Corpus Christi SWAT team serves search warrant at southside home

Not much information is known, but there is a heavy police presence on the 5800 block of Loire Blvd., near Yorktown and Staples.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Uniformed and undercover law enforcement officers descended on a southside Corpus Christi home early Tuesday morning to serve a search warrant.

The Corpus Christi Police Department SWAT Team helped serve the warrant just after 6 a.m. on the 5800 block of Loire Blvd., near Yorktown and Staples, according to officials on scene. We currently do not know what the warrant was for or what was found in the home.

Six people were detained for questioning, officials said, but no one has been arrested at this time.

The search is part of an ongoing investigation, which was all the information that was given at the scene.

