CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two people are behind bars at the Nueces County Jail after the SWAT standoff on Friday evening.

RELATED: CCPD, SWAT Team have two suspects in custody near Del Mar East campus

Corey Salinas was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault that causes bodily injury and unlawful restraint. His bond is at $85,000.00. The woman who was in the home with him was identified as Alexandra Saldana who was booked for a warrant. Salinas is 33 years old and Saldana is 21 years old.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: