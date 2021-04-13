Watch out for tax season scammers, the Better Business Bureau warns

Government agencies only contact you through the post office and will not call, e-mail or text you for any information.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the income tax filing deadline having been extended this year, you can still expect several tax-related scams, the Better Business Bureau said. The scams are seeking information from folks of different ages.

Students and staff are being told they have to provide extra information to receive tax refund payments. Katie Galan with the BBB said the biggest and longest running scam targets social security recipients.

"A lot of times people will get a text on their cell phone and it'll say, or there's a voice mail and it'll say there's been fraudulent activity on your social security number and you need to call me back right away, and that's the thing with these scams, there's always a sense of urgency," Galan said.

Galan reminds that government agencies only contact you through the post office and will not call, e-mail or text you for any information.

