SAN ANTONIO — Police are trying to figure out who shot a teen who was riding a scooter in downtown overnight. It happened at about 1:45 a.m. the intersection of East Martin Street and Soledad Street, investigators said.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, the teen told police he thought he ran over some glass – but then realized he'd been shot in the leg.

The teen's age was not released. He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition.

SAPD said bullets also hit a nearby club. There's no word yet on who fired those shots.