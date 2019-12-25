HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 17-year-old female was wounded in the leg during a shooting Wednesday morning.

This happened around 9 a.m. at an apartment complex located in the 300 block of Parrametta Lane in north Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the teen was allegedly shot by her 15-year-old boyfriend. It is not clear if the teen suspect is in custody at this time.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been revealed. The victim is expected to survive.

