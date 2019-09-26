SPRING, Texas — A 17-year-old died after he was shot by his brother Wednesday night in Spring, the sheriff's office said.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Rayford Road. Deputies said the teen and his stepbrother were visiting a friend when the brother was handling a firearm.

Deputies said the weapon discharged through the bathroom door where the teen was and struck him in the torso. He was taken to Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands where he later died.

MCSO and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

The victim's 17-year-old stepbrother was arrested for tampering with evidence, but the investigation is still active and additional charges could be forthcoming, tweeted the sheriff's office Thursday morning.

No names have been released at this time as authorities notify all family members involved.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story indicated the victim's age was 16 years old. The sheriff's office on Thursday confirmed his age was actually 17.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM