DALLAS — Dallas police are asking for the public's help after an 18-year-old male was found fatally wounded Thursday night inside a car in the parking garage of The Shops at Park Lane.

The Dallas Medical Examiner has identified the victim as 18-year-old Joseph Pintucci. The Highland Park Independent School District confirmed Pintucci was a student in their district, but transferred out last year.

According to police, officers responding to a shooting call just after 10 p.m. found the teen with an apparent gunshot wound slumped over the front driver side seat of a white 2002 sedan.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported Pintucci to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas, where he died from his injuries.

Officers interviewed witnesses but are actively searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information pertaining to the shooting is asked to call Det. Jeffrey Loeb at 214-671-3702 and reference case number 7751.

Tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers, which will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment. Crime Stoppers can be reached at 214-373-TIPS (8477).

