HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two Houston-area teens are in custody after kidnapping a young woman earlier this month, raping her and robbing her, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Olvin Rodriguez, 17, and an unidentified 16-year-old juvenile are charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and aggravated robbery.

Precinct 4 deputies found the woman naked and hiding in bushes on Loren Lane, near White Oak Bayou off Highway 290 on Sept. 2.

She told them that she was kidnapped from her driveway after returning home from a concert with friends. The armed teens forced her back into her car and drove to another location where they raped her, HCSO said. She told investigators they dumped her on Loren Lane and took off with her cell phone and other personal belongings.

Precinct 4 deputy constables recovered "valuable evidence" at the scene and the case was turned over to violent crime investigators with HCSO.

They were able to trace her cellphone to a residence on Dogwood View Lane where they arrested Rodriguez, who later confessed. They searched the residence and found the victim's belongings and the gun used in the case, according to HCSO.

Rodriguez is being held on a $300,000 bond and is due in court on Monday.

The 16-year-old was arrested at his home and taken into juvenile custody.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said they haven't linked the teens to other cases but urged any other possible victims to contact HCSO at 713-274-9210.

Investigators Arrest Two In Woman's Abduction. https://t.co/NDOQ54fZpm. My thoughts are with the survivor. Recovery can take time and the healing process can be painful. We must do more to end sexual violence. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/xA0AqB9ZaT — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 16, 2022

Paul Will lives in the neighborhood where the victim was dumped. He said this area used to be a hot spot for crime.

“I don’t want to say daily, but at least once a week, and you’d come out and you’d go down there and find beer cans," Will said.

He said the roads were closed off so it had been quiet since then, but he was disappointed to hear something bad happened there again.

“I’m very surprised. Because like I said I don’t see any activity down there at all. It looks like this just about every day.”