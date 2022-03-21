Driver wanted by police after viral video shows Tesla flying then crashing

Police said after landing, the Tesla hit two parked vehicles and several trash cans.

LOS ANGELES — Someone decided early Sunday morning to see if a Tesla that was rented could fly. The experiment, which was recorded on a number of mobile phones and posted on social media, ended with several cars including the Tesla damaged at the bottom of a hill in a Los Angeles neighborhood.

Los Angeles Police Department Central Traffic division posted several angles on its YouTube page that showed the 2018 Tesla Model S accelerating over the crest of a hill. The car, which weighs more than 4,500 pounds, is seen catching air at three different angles.

It appears to get about four to six feet in altitude, before the front end of the car hits the road. One of the videos shows the car at the bottom of the hill damaged and the airbags deployed.

After landing, the Tesla hit two parked vehicles and several trash cans. People on the video commented that no one was hurt, police said.

The Tesla was rented, according to police. The incident happened on Baxter Street and Alvarado Street in the Echo Park neighborhood around 12:10 a.m. local time Sunday morning.

Police said they had no description of the driver and will be following up with the renter. The driver faces misdemeanor hit-and-run charges. There is a $1,000 reward for information about the driver.

