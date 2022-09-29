After entering the grounds through the gate, the man allegedly drove onto a grassy area, then stopped after colliding with a bollard and fixture.

AUSTIN, Texas — A San Marcos man has been arrested for allegedly driving erratically on the Texas Capitol grounds, driving through an iron gate and then damaging a bollard and fixture.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said that on Sept. 28 at around 10 p.m., DPS personnel witnessed an unauthorized vehicle drive erratically on the south side of the Capitol grounds. DPS said the driver had driven through an iron gate, causing damage near the east exit.

After entering the grounds through the gate, the driver drove onto a grassy area before stopping after colliding with a bollard and fixture near the south steps. The bollard and fixture are now damaged, according to DPS.

DPS troopers responded and arrested the driver without incident. He was later identified as 63-year-old Dries M. Bedingfield of San Marcos.

Bedingfield was taken to the Travis County Jail for criminal mischief and reckless driving, a Class B misdemeanor.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Capitol Region Criminal Investigation Division.

No additional information is available at this time.