A 19-year-old Texas Christian University student is accused of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl in 2019, according to Fort Worth police.

Elodie Tiare Boccara was arrested and booked into the Tarrant County jail on Feb. 20 on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 years old. She posted a $25,000 bond on Feb. 21, according to the sheriff's office.

In July 2019, Child Protective Services referred the alleged sexual abuse case to the Fort Worth police.

On July 5, 2019, the 4-year-old girl told authorities in forensic interview that Boccara touched her on her vagina, and that Boccara did this on more than one occasion. The girl said this "made her feel 'not good,'" police said.

Police say the girl went to Cook Children's Hospital for a sexual assault examination by a CARE team. The information the CARE team received in that examination were consistent with the details of the victim's forensic interview.

On Sept. 11, 2019, the Fort Worth police's Crimes Against Children Unit met with Boccara. She denied all allegations of any sexual contact with the 4-year-old girl, police said. She did, however, admit to speaking sexually to the victim and to recording the girl in the shower, according to authorities.

Police do not believe any of the girl's siblings were sexually abused by Boccara, but they do not know if Boccara may have had contact with any other children.

TCU released the following statement Monday about Boccara:

“Texas Christian University is aware of the recent arrest of one of its students. TCU expects its students to behave in an ethical manner, abide by campus policies and adhere to state and federal laws. The university will cooperate fully with law enforcement.”

