Texas DPS looking for help identifying female victim in 1992 cold case out of Refugio

The above image is an updated facial reconstruction based on the woman's skeletal remains.

REFUGIO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking to the public for help identifying the victim in a 1992 cold-case murder out of Refugio, Texas.

Texas Rangers are hoping someone can help them identify an unknown woman whose remains were found back in March of 1992 about four miles east of Refugio along FM 2678. The victim is believed to be a white or Hispanic woman who was between 25-30 years old at the time of the murder. She stood about 5'3". Clothing found near the scene includes a long coat, black leotards, a black dress, white boots and a red belt.

The above image is an updated facial reconstruction based on the woman's skeletal remains. It is believed that the woman's remains were at that location for one-three years before she was discovered.

DPS officials hope that if the woman can be identified, they can find a suspect and bring them to justice.