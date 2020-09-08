Texas DPS trooper arrested, charged with aggravated sexual assault

Texas DPS said the incident happened while Texas DPS Trooper Lee Boykin Jr. was on duty.

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper has been charged with aggravated sexual assault.

Lee Boykin Jr. was allegedly involved in a sexual assault incident that happened Friday while he was on duty, according to DPS.

A criminal investigation took place and Boykin was ultimately arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail.

DPS said they have started the process of firing Boykin and has ordered him to surrender all department property.

Boykin has been employed with Texas DPS for about four years and was assigned to the Texas Highway Patrol office in Katy.

