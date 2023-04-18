Texas inmate accused of punching pregnant hospital worker, killing her unborn child, authorities say

The incident happened on April 12 at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A North Texas inmate has been charged with murder after she allegedly punched a pregnant hospital worker in the stomach, killing her unborn child, authorities said.

Authorities said the incident happened on April 12, 2023, around 12:20 p.m. at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth when a hospital worker was treating an inmate who was in custody of the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the inmate, identified as 39-year-old Cheri Akil, was being restrained at the time due to being suicidal. As the hospital worker was standing next to the inmate's bed, Akil punched the worker in the stomach, authorities said.

The worker, who was pregnant, was taken to the hospital's trauma unit, where it was determined that her unborn child did not have a pulse, according to the sheriff's office.