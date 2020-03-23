TEXARKANA, Texas — Texarkana police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Monday morning.

According to police, just before 3 a.m., officers received a 911 call regarding a group of masked men, who were allegedly armed with guns, walking towards the area of Belt Road.

A couple hours before that call, officers received calls of two shots fired in that same area, where three vehicles and two houses had been hit several times.

"We found over 20 shell casings in the roadway on those calls," police said.

As authorities responded to the 911 call, an officer located the group walking on Sunset Road and they immediately took off running. The officer was able to spot Timothy Noble, 20, of Texarkana, carrying a gun.

After chasing him for several blocks, another officer confronted Noble as he tried to hide in a ditch behind a church in the 2700 block of Robison Road, where he was forced to shoot him.

Noble was taken to the hospital, where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The department has requested assists from the Texas Rangers. As a matter of policy, the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Police are working to identify the other people in the group, who officials say may have also been involved in the earlier shots fired calls.

The investigation remains ongoing.